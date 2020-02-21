Legislative Review meeting Monday
ANDERSON — The next Third House Legislative Review will be held at Anderson Public Library at 8 a.m. Monday, instead of in the evening as previously announced.
This is a chance for area residents to learn about bills that are currently up for votes, which bills are to be allowed for voting and which are likely to pass.
The Legislative Reviews are sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Anderson & Madison County, the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and the Anderson Public Library.
Light refreshments will be served.
‘Harvey’ on stage at Alley Theatre
ANDERSON — The Alley Theatre presents “Harvey,” by Mary Chase, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
Elwood Dowd has a close friend named Harvey, who happens to be an invisible rabbit. Is Elwood crazy or clever, or does Harvey really exist? This Pulitzer-Prize-winning play is directed by Anderson theater veteran Bill Malone, together with Kay Winter.
The cast: Nita Arnold, Julia Bratton, Kayla Cange, Jamie Conway, Elmore Hammes, Katherine Holtzleiter, Anthony Johnson, Matt McClintick, Judy Pochard, Michael Smith and Kevin Weston.
Tickets: call 765-643-0701 or visit Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St., or www.thealleytheatre.com.
Music, worship at Young At Heart
ANDERSON — There will be a Young At Heart Event (55+) at Bethany Christian Church, 1920 N. Rangeline Road, at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, in the Fellowship Hall.
Special guest will be Gordon Brooks, for a fun program of music and worship.
