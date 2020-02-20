Community Briefs
Library collecting prom dresses
ANDERSON — The Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., will host the Project Fairy Godmother Prom Dress Giveaway on Saturday, March 28, to provide gently used dresses for this year’s promgoers.
The library will collect donations of dresses, shoes, and other prom accessories for the giveaway through Feb. 29.
Donations may be brought to the Circulation Desk at the main library.
Information: www.andersonlibrary.net or contact Sarah Bertrand, Teen Services librarian, at 765-641-2456.
AHS Class of 1968 to have lunch
ANDERSON — The February luncheon for the Anderson High School Class of 1968 will be at noon Tuesday at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino in the Prime Harvest Buffet.
They group meets the last Tuesday of the month at the casino restaurant.
All AHS 1968 classmates, spouses and friends are invited.
Liberty band sets dinner, concert
ANDERSON — On Monday and Tuesday, the Liberty Christian School Band Department will present its second Dinner Theatre Concert from 6 to 8 p.m. at Park Place Church of God Fellowship Hall.
Under the direction of Mike Snyder, they will present a journey through the music of America. Also featured will be the Rock Bottom Boys of Madison County.
There will be a pulled pork meal. Tickets are available in the school offices or at the door (adult $10, Children 10 and under are $7.)
Information: 765-644-7774.
