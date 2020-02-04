Show choir, jazz band sell tickets
LAPEL — The Lapel Show Choir and Jazz Band will start selling tickets Friday for its annual Cabaret on Friday night, Feb. 28.
Tickets, costing $15 each, can be purchased from any jazz band or show choir member, or by contacting the Lapel High School music department at ext. 5115. Humanitarian causes benefited by the event will be announced.
Gallery offers watercolor classes
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society will offer two watercolor classes at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., in February. Artist Judy Crist will be the instructor.
In the two-hour beginner class, Crist will show the basics and provide all supplies. The fee is $35. Participants will take home a finished piece of art of a colorful red bird. The class will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Feb. 16.
An all-day watercolor class is set for Saturday, Feb. 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants will learn to paint a young girl on the beach. Lunch will be on your own and participants must bring their own watercolor supplies and 300lb paper. Cost for the class is $50.
To register, visit Gallery 119 or phone 765-778-0986 during business hours, Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 pm.
Online registrations: pendletonartistssociety.org/events.
Judge to speak to local AARP group
ANDERSON — The local chapter of AARP will meet at 1 p.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church in the basement meeting room.
The program will be given by Madison County Circuit Court Judge Angela Sims. All members and guests are invited to attend.
