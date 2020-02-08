Community Briefs
New Birth to mark anniversary, pastor
ANDERSON — New Birth Worship Center, 403 W. 22nd St., will celebrate Pastor Earlie D. Dixon and the church’s 15th anniversary on Sunday.
The morning speaker at 10:30 a.m. will be Minister Doyle Moore Jr.
Guest speaker for the 3:30 p.m. service will be Pastor Clarence Alexander and Mount Pilgrim Church, Anderson.
Rangeline center to host painting class
ANDERSON — A Design: Painting Class will be held on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Cost is $20 for members and $30 for non-members.
Free snacks will be served.
Visit RangelineCC on Facebook for updates on this month’s picture.
International Day slated for March 18
ALEXANDRIA — International Day will be held on Wednesday, March 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Madison County Farm Bureau 4-H Building.
This year’s theme is “International Food of Plenty in 2020.”
Information: Maribeth Flynn, 765-610-5098.
Ham and beans dinner Feb. 15 in Anderson
ANDERSON — A ham, beans and cornbread dinner will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Allen Chapel AME Fellowship Hall, 1619 Sheridan St.
Cost is $5.
Proceeds benefit Missionary and Young Peoples.
Black History program Feb. 16 at local church
ANDERSON — A Black History program will take place on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 4 p.m. at Wallace Temple AME Church, 1518 Forkner St.
The program will feature James Warner, Heavenly Five Group, Gospel Highlights and singer Isaiah Williams. The Wallace Temple Dance Ministry will also perform.
Host pastor/speaker pastor is Antwaun Johnson.
