Minnetrista to host murder mystery
MUNCIE — Prepare for a night of fun at Minnetrista’s second “Murder Mystery Dinner: Foley Afoul” on Friday, March 27, and Saturday, March 28, at 6:30 p.m.
It’s the 100th annual Foley Artists Vocal Recordists and Animators Association Annual Convention, and there will be a rare showing of a vaulted 1920 animation film. The night is hosted by the CEO of Sahara-Montana Studios, Chuck Montana. When something goes awry, it will be up to attendees to navigate a night filled with imaginative play, plot twists and plenty of delicious food.
Cost is $45; member discounts apply. Registration deadline: March 13.
Information: minnetrista.net or call 765-282-4848.
Feek filming new series
COLUMBIA, Tenn. — Award-winning musician and author Rory Feek will be filming a new series at Marcy Jo’s Muletown showing intimate performances by top songwriters and artists.
Filmed an hour south of Nashville in Columbia, Tennessee (affectionately known as “Muletown”), each episode of the series will bring together legendary country songwriters for an evening of music and storytelling.
The first episode of “Muletown in the Round” premieres on Saturday on RFD-TV with a show featuring legendary singer-songwriter and series guest host Paul Overstreet, who performs the record-breaking hit he wrote for Randy Travis, “Forever & Ever Amen.” Overstreet’s friends and fellow songwriters, Wynn Varble, Danny Green and Feek, will also join him onstage.
Feek is the widower of former Alexandria native and country artist Joey Martin.
Church Women United meeting is March 6
CHESTERFIELD — Christian Women United will meet on Friday, March 6, at 9:30 a.m. at Chesterfield Christian Church, 207 Plum St., Chesterfield.
World Day of Prayer, “People Around the World United in Prayer,” will be observed.
Chili on menu at Masonic Lodge
ANDERSON — The Mount Moriah Masonic Lodge No. 77 F&AM, 3921 Nichol Ave., will host a Chili Cookoff on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the lodge.
Registration gets underway at 10 a.m. with the start time of 11 a.m.
Tickets are $1 each. A sample of chili is one ticket; a bowl of chili is five tickets.
The winner will be determined by the most tickets collected. Winners will be announced at 2 p.m.
Proceeds will go to Shriner’s Hospital and Lodge Support Fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.