COMMUNITY BRIEFS
Event seeks city’s best bowler
ANDERSON — New Hope United Methodist Women are hosting a fun-filled evening for everyone with a Bowl-A-Rama to “Strike up some fun in our community.”
Who will be named best bowler in Anderson?
The event will take place on Saturday, March 21, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Championship Lanes.
Cost is $15 per person and includes bowling, shoes and ball. There will be door prizes.
Contacts for more information are Janet Pettiford, 765-622-0821; Betty Williams, 765-642-2192; or Debra Poole, 765-744-7311.
Bereavement group to meet
ANDERSON — The Bereavement Support Ministry at Bethany Christian Church, 1920 N. Rangeline Road, will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday. This is rescheduled from last Thursday’s session.
Gary McManus, minister of Daleville Christian Church, will present the program. Following a discussion time, the evening will conclude with a time of fellowship and refreshments.
This session will be in the church’s Fireside Room; enter through the north door across from Highland Middle School.
This ministry is provided free for anyone grieving the loss of as loved one. Reservations are not necessary.
Information: 765-643-5713.
Lions to learn about townships
ANDERSON — Stephen T. Jackson, Madison County historian, will be the featured guest at the Anderson Lions Club on Thursday. He will discuss Madison County townships.
The Anderson Lions Club meets at noon in the Fellowship Hall at the Anderson First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St.
Guests who would like to learn about the Anderson Lions Club are invited to attend. The Anderson Lions meet on the first and third Thursday each month.
AHS Class of ’67 meeting for lunch
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1967 will have its monthly luncheon at noon Wednesday at Blaze Bar and Grill located inside Championship Lanes.
All class members and guests are welcome.
Highland Class of 1966 to meet
ANDERSON — Classmates and friends of Highland High School Class of 1966 will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at Frisch’s Restaurant on Broadway.
All are welcome.
