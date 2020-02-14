Community Briefs
Purdue alumni plan watch party
ANDERSON — The Purdue Alumni Club of Anderson and Madison County will have a game watch party at Greeks Pizzeria, 6317 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd., at noon Saturday.
All Purdue alumni and friends are encouraged to join to watch this basketball game. Join the Facebook page of The Purdue Club for more information.
‘3 Rusty Nails’ topic of program
ANDERSON — Women’s League will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Anderson Museum of Art. Refreshments will be served beginning at 9:30 a.m.
The program is “3 Rusty Nails Shoppe” by Jim Weston. Women’s League is open to all women, and new members are welcome. The museum is located at 32 W. 10th St.
Open house at Gruenewald House
ANDERSON — An open house and tours with Valentine treats will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Historic Gruenewald House, 626 Main St.
There is no charge but donations will be accepted.
Card tables sought for Alex fundraiser
ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Chamber of Commerce is looking to borrow card tables for its Lane of Thrones/Game of Cards event that takes place Saturday, Feb. 22.
If anyone has a table to loan, contact Ashley at 765-748-2550.
Class of 1949 to meet for lunch
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1949 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Perkins Restaurant.
All class members and family are invited to attend.
Meal available before the game
LAPEL — Chili or ham-and-beans will be available from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday just before the Shenandoah basketball game at Lapel High School.
Cost is $5 for all you can eat. Carryout meals will be available. The Lapel Lions Club is the host.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.