DCS director to speak to Exchange
ANDERSON — Ashley Krumbaugh, director of the Madison County Department of Child Services, will be the featured speaker at the Tuesday, March 3, meeting of the Anderson Noon Exchange Club.
Krumbaugh will be addressing the rate of child abuse and neglect occurring in Madison County.
The Exchange Club will meet for lunch at Art’s Pizza, 2027 Broadway, at 11:30 a.m., with the meeting starting at noon.
Guests wishing to hear Krumbaugh are welcome to attend. First-time guests are treated to a complimentary lunch. Club members and returning guests will purchase their lunch at their own expense.
RSVP to attend by calling Bonny Clark at 765-617-5912 or email: bonnyclark2016@gmail.com.
Classes of 1959 meet for lunch
ANDERSON — Members of the Anderson, Highland and Madison Heights classes of 1959 will meet at noon Tuesday at Anderson Grill, 2038 S. Scatterfield Road.
Information, Ann Shaffer, 765-274-1619 or Bob Jackson, 765-642-4049.
