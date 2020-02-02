LCS hosts pastors chapel
ANDERSON — Liberty Christian School will host leaders from many area churches at the school’s annual Elementary Pastors Chapel on Friday, Feb. 7.
There will be a breakfast/fellowship time at 8:30 a.m. followed by elementary chapel. Pastors from all area churches are invited to attend.
The event will be held in Liberty’s elementary gym, at 2025 Hillcrest Drive.
Information: 765-644-7773.
Pizza on menu at K of C
ANDERSON — Pizza Nite at the Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St., will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, in the Columbian Hall.
The all-you-can-eat pizzas are made by Francis Robinson.
Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Carry-outs will be available.
Information: 765-274-5311.
MercyMe tour making Indy stop
INDIANAPOLIS — Following back-to-back successful spring and fall 2019 Imagine Nation Tours, the MercyMe 20/20 Tour will make a trip to Indianapolis on March 19. The show will take place at 7 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
The tour, featuring Jeremy Camp and David Leonard, will run Feb. 13 through April 5.
Tickets are available at the box office or at ticketmaster.com.
