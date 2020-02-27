Community band sets Concerto Night
ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Community Band will present Concerto Night at 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, in the auditorium of Alexandria-Monroe High School.
Featured soloists will include Cale Morrison, Mason Purdy, Gary Wallyn and Tom Johns.
Donations will be accepted at the door.
Information: 765-724-9234.
AHS Class of ’65 women to meet
ANDERSON — The Ladies of the Anderson High School Class of 1965 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Cracker Barrel, 2012 E. 59th St.
All women from the class are invited and encouraged to come. The group meets the first Wednesday of each month. The location changes. Watch for the newspaper or Facebook announcement.
‘Fun Home’ at Footlite Musicals
INDIANAPOLIS — Footlite Musicals will present “Fun Home” as its next production, with performances March 6-8, 12-15, and 19-20.
Indianapolis’ oldest continuing community theater presents its productions at the Hedback Community Theater, 1847 N. Alabama St.
Curtain time for the Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances is 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees have a 2:30 p.m. curtain.
The Saturday, March 14, evening performance will be signed for deaf patrons.
