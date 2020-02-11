Shrine club to host fish dinner
ANDERSON — The Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St., will host a fish (cod) dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Cost is $11 for adults and children 12 and younger, $5.
It is open to the public.
Chili cook-off set for Sunday
PENDLETON — The Sons of AMVETS chili cook-off will be held on Sunday, beginning at 2 p.m.
Cost is a donation to the AMVETS Scholarship Fund.
Post 26 is at 939 S. Broadway. No one under the age of 18 is allowed as the venue is a smoking facility.
Information: 765-778-7224.
Isabel Society to host purse auction
ANDERSON — Isabel Society will host its second Purse Auction, titled “It’s in the Bag,” from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at Davis Park, corner of Indiana 32 and Park Road.
Tickets are $5 and may be purchased at Harter House or at the door.
More than 35 designer purses will be available for purchase. There will be some sold through silent auction and the majority through live auction.
Jim Bittner will be the host and auctioneer.
Many purses will include themed content like gardening, crafting, coffee lovers, chocolate lovers, exercise, sports (Pacers) and more.
Light refreshments will be served.
Information 765-649-7600.
Fish fry set for Saturday
ANDERSON — Redwood Foundation Inc. will host a fish fry fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Peerless Lodge 32, 1608 Locust St.
Cost is $10 for dinners, which include whiting or perch, slaw and your choice of baked beans or green beans, and assorted drinks. Desserts will be available for $1.
Accepting additional donations.
