AHS 1951 alums to meet at Eva’s

ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1951 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Eva’s Pancake House, 831 Broadway.

All class members and guests are invited to attend.

Information: John, 765-642-2316.

Alex raising funds for fireworks show

ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Fireworks Committee is raising money for a firework display on July 3.

This year the fireworks show will be on a Friday and it is anticipated to be one of the largest crowds ever, organizers said.

In order to put on a modest show, the committee needs to raise, $7,000 by June 1.

Local residents or businesses who would like to make a donation may drop it off at Huntington Bank, 101 S. Harrison St.

Make donation in care of “Citizens for Alexandria Community Fireworks.”

