AHS 1951 alums to meet at Eva’s
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1951 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Eva’s Pancake House, 831 Broadway.
All class members and guests are invited to attend.
Information: John, 765-642-2316.
Alex raising funds for fireworks show
ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Fireworks Committee is raising money for a firework display on July 3.
This year the fireworks show will be on a Friday and it is anticipated to be one of the largest crowds ever, organizers said.
In order to put on a modest show, the committee needs to raise, $7,000 by June 1.
Local residents or businesses who would like to make a donation may drop it off at Huntington Bank, 101 S. Harrison St.
Make donation in care of “Citizens for Alexandria Community Fireworks.”
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.