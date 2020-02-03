Killbuck Photo Guild meets Feb. 10
ANDERSON — The Killbuck Photo Guild will have its monthly meeting at the Community Hospital Education Center, 1923 N. Madison Ave., at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10. Visitors interested in photography and wishing to learn about the Guild are welcome to attend.
Red Hatters to be at Farm Society
ANDERSON — The WOW Chapter of Red Hatters will meet for lunch at 11 a.m. Saturday at Farm Society restaurant, 619 Jackson St. Members and guests are welcome. The agenda will be future events.
Lions to learn about East Side Studios
ANDERSON — Kameron Robinson will be the featured guest at the Anderson Lions Club on Thursday. He will discuss the East Side Studios arts program.
The Lions Club meets at noon in the Fellowship Hall at the Anderson First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St. Guests who would like to learn about the club are invited to attend. The club meets on the first and third Thursday each month.
