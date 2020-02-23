AHS Class of '70 to host 50th reunion
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1970 will hold its 50th anniversary reunion Saturday, July 25, from 6 to 11 p.m. at LovEvents, 1803 Broadway.
A social mixer will be held on Friday, July 24, at 6 p.m. at The Blaze Brew Pub, 1920 E. 53rd St.
Classmates may register at www.ahs1970.reunionmanager.com. Registration is $35 per person before June 1 and $45 afterward. Deadline to register is July 14.
If not registering online, you may also mail a check to Darlene Robinson, 3304 Nevada Drive, Anderson, IN 46012.
Information: Treva Scott Epperly, 765-623-6637; or Brenda Long Caldwell, 765-643-1963.
AHS Class of '63 luncheons resume
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of '63 will resume their monthly luncheons at noon on Tuesday, March 3, at Blaze Brew Pub (inside Championship Lanes).
The group will meet the first Tuesday of each month.
