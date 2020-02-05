Community Briefs
‘Tommy’s Voice’ is new grief group
ANDERSON — Cross Roads United Methodist Church, 2000 N. Scatterfield Road, has a new grief group that will meet on the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the church.
“Tommy’s Voice” is for anyone who has been affected by gun violence.
Information: 765-642-8061.
1950s sock hop at Vermillion Place
ANDERSON — On Saturday, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., United Faith Housing is having a 1950s sock hop for its residents.
The dance will take place at Vermillion Place (assisted living facility), 449 Main St.
There will be 1950s music, refreshments, fun and fellowship.
Breakfast on Sunday at Lapel Legion
LAPEL — The Lapel American Legion, 1600 N. Main St,, will host a breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Price is $7 per person.
The menu includes biscuits and gravy, fried potatoes, eggs, French toast, pancakes, coffee and orange juice.
New support group fights crystal meth
ANDERSON — Crystal Meth Anonymous has announced the start of the first meeting in Anderson. The members meet regularly, share support and fellowship, and provide a safe environment for staying clean.
This meeting will be held on Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., in the Delaware meeting room.
CMA is a fellowship of people for whom crystal methamphetamine has become a serious problem. The group’s primary purpose is to stay clean from it and help other addicts to achieve sobriety, and is self-supporting through its own contributions.
Information: visit www.crystalmeth.org.
MHHS 1963 grads to meet Feb. 12
ANDERSON — The Madison Heights High School Class of 1963 will have its bimonthly lunch at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Blaze Brew and Pub, 1920 E. 53rd St.
All classmates, family, friends and Pirates are invited.
