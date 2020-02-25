36 days, Alexandria 1911
FRANKTON — Stephen Jackson, Madison County historian, will present the story involving the murder of the Alexandria chief of police in 1911, at 6 p.m. March 2, at the Frankton Community Library.
This true story put Alexandria, Indiana, on the national map and has an ending beyond belief, according to a press release.
Second Harvest tailgate on Friday
ANDERSON — Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana will provide food for families in need at a tailgate distribution from noon to 2 p.m. Friday in the former Kmart parking lot on Nichol Avenue.
Distribution is while supplies last, and there is a limit of three families per vehicle.
Participants are asked to not line up before 11 a.m. the day of the tailgate for traffic control purposes.
Tailgates are not possible without the help of dedicated volunteers. Contact Second Harvest and ask for Kellie Arrowood if you would like to volunteer your time.
For more information: karrowood@curehunger.org, 800-866-0882, or www.curehunger.org.
Alex, Florida city residents to reuniteOKEECHOBEE, Fla. — The Alexandria area and Okeechobee, Florida, annual reunion will be held March 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10539, 3912 Highway 441 SE, Okeechobee.
Lunch will be served for a small fee. Come and visit old friends.
Information: Roger Warner, 765-617-7791.
Cajun meal for Fat Tuesday
ANDERSON – An authentic Cajun meal will be served between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Christian Center Chapel, 625 Main St.
A $10 donation is requested at the door for the Fat Tuesday Community Lunch with all proceeds going to the Christian Center.
