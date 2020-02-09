BRIEFS Alzheimer’s support group to meet
ANDERSON — Alzheimer’s Association Support Group meetings will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Community Hospital Anderson Education Center, 1923 N. Madison Ave.
Carla Davis is a sleep specialist from the Community Anderson Network. She will discuss the connection between sleep and Alzheimer’s.
She will also explore why dementia patients sleep so much and how sleep can help with Alzheimer’s Disease. She will also explore Sundowner’s syndrome causes and symptoms.
Speaker and respite care are only available at the 2 p.m. session. Any caregiver with a loved one with dementia is welcome.
For additional information, contact Lori Keith at lkeith@ecommunity.com.
PathStone workshop focuses on renting
ANDERSON — PathStone, a non-profit housing counseling agency will host a workshop focusing on the responsibilities and rights of renters from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Anderson Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave.
PathStone does free monthly workshops with the goal of helping the individual and families build their financial capacity. Registration is required.
Steak, fish on menu at Legion
MIDDLETOWN — Middletown American Legion Post 216 will serve charcoal grilled T-bones and two sides, on Valentine’s Day, Friday, Feb. 14, from 5 to 8 p.m. (or until sold out).
They will also serve broasted fish.
The post is located at 450 N. 10th St., Middletown, is open to the public, and a non-smoking venue.
Information: 765-354-4892.
