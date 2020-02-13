McManus to speak at support ministry
ANDERSON — The Bereavement Support Ministry at Bethany Christian Church, 1920 N. Rangeline Road, will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Gary McManus, minister at Daleville Christian Church, will present the program.
Following a discussion time, there will be a time of fellowship and refreshments.
This session will be in the church’s Fireside Room; enter through the north door across from Highland Middle School.
This ministry is provided free for anyone grieving the loss of a loved one. Reservations are not necessary.
Information: 765-643-5713.
Choirs to present Choral Festival
LAPEL — The annual Madison County Choral Festival will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Lapel High School.
Choirs from Alexandria, Madison-Grant, Elwood, Frankton, Pendleton and Lapel will combine their voices during rehearsals in the afternoon and present a concert in the gym that night.
Guest director this year is Lamonte Kuskye. Also helping for the day are the guest accompanist, Reg Rodgers; choreographer, Kenny Shepard; and guest soloist, Don Farrell.
Admission is $5 for adults.
Valentine’s meal at East Lynn Church
ANDERSON — East Lynn Christian Church, 522 E. 53rd St., will host a Valentine’s Dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church.
The men will include homemade beef-and-noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, a homemade yeast roll, drink and red velvet cake.
Cost is $8.
Civil War talk set for Monday
ANDERSON — The Madison County Historical Society Civil War Roundtable will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at the Museum of Madison County History, 15 W. 11th St.
The meeting will be a DVD presentation on Civil War action in the West during the winter of 1862-63. Union civilian morale was high after Antietam and Perryville only to be followed by a winter of disappointing actions. The program will focus on the action at Vicksburg and points west.
The meeting is free and open to the public.
Class of 1956 to meet on Tuesday
ANDERSON — The monthly luncheon of Anderson High School Class of 1956 will be at noon Tuesday at Ruby Tuesday, 5530 S. Scatterfield Road.
All class members and guests are invited to attend.
Morgan Wallen added to concert
INDIANAPOLIS — Breakout country artist Morgan Wallen has been added to the lineup for the Firestone Legends Day Concert on Saturday, May 23, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, joining headlining superstar Luke Bryan.
The concert, which takes place a day before the 104th Indianapolis 500, starts at 3:30 p.m. on the Firestone Stage inside Turn 4 of the IMS oval.
