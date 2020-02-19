Community Briefs
Fish fry at Madison County 40&8
ANDERSON — The Madison County 40&8, 1600 Rangeline Road, will have an all-you-can-eat fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Cost is $10 for fish, three sides and a dessert.
Students to Europe sponsoring meal
LAPEL — On Friday, from 5 to 6 p.m., Lapel High School “Students to Europe 2020” group will sponsor a chicken-and-noodle meal in the Lapel High School Commons area.
Adult ticket price is $7, and the student ticket price is $3. This price includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, a roll and a drink. Desserts will be available to purchase for $1.50.
This meal will take place before the Madison-Grant boys basketball game.
Tickets will be available at the door that evening. Profits from this fundraiser will go to help students pay for their trip to Europe this fall.
If for some reason this game would be postponed, the meal would be on the day that this game is rescheduled.
Lapel Legion hosts spaghetti dinner
LAPEL — The Lapel American Legion will host a spaghetti dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
The menu includes spaghetti and homemade meatballs, chicken alfredo, garlic bread, desserts, tea and coffee.
Cost is $8 for all you can eat.
Cooking class emphasizes health
ANDERSON — An upcoming cooking class based on a New York Times best seller, “How Not to Die,” by Dr. Michael Greger, will take place on Sundays, Feb. 23 and March 22, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Cross Street Christian School, 2318 W. Cross St.
The series hosted by the Seventh-day Adventist Church will include cooking demonstrations in addition to exploring the five areas of the world where people live to a healthy 100 years old. How do they do it?
A light evening meal will be served as well.
Register: text or call Susan at 765-621-7557.
Faith No More, Korn set at Ruoff
NOBLESVILLE — Grammy award-winning Korn and the platinum-selling Faith No More have announced their co-headline North American tour.
The tour will see both bands traversing the continent this summer and will give fans the chance to see two of the biggest forces in rock perform on the same stage each night. The tour will make a stop in Noblesville at Ruoff Music Center on Saturday, Sept. 12.
The show at Ruoff will also feature special guests Helmet and ’68.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at LiveNation.com.
‘Music Man Jr.’ at Commons Theatre
ALEXANDRIA — The Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St., will present Meredith Willson’s “The Music Man Jr.” on stage Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with a Sunday matinee at 3:30 p.m.
Director is Tommy Thomas.
Tickets are $10 for adults; $7 for students; and $3 for preschoolers.
Information: 765-639-3282.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.