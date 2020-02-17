AHS Class of 1969 to have lunch
ANDERSON — Members of the Class of 1969 from Anderson High School will gather at Art’s Pizza on Broadway on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m.
All classmates, spouses and friends are welcome to attend.
‘Girls Night’ at Chesterfield church
CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield Christian Church, 207 E. Plum St., is hosting a “Girls Night” at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Come in for the pitch-in potato bar and crafting. Bring a friend. There will also be babysitting available.
Call the church office at 765-378-7896 and let them know how many children will be attending.
Spaghetti dinner to support mission tripANDERSON – A spaghetti dinner fundraiser will be held in the gym at Bethany Christian Church, 1920 N. Rangeline Road, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets are $5 in advance and $7 at the door. Children ages 5 and under eat free. The dinner includes spaghetti, sauce, garlic bread, salad, drinks and dessert. Gluten-free options will be available.
Proceeds will benefit Bethany Student Ministry’s Arizona mission trip.
Information: 765-643-5713.
Free cholesterol screenings set
ANDERSON — Representatives from Community Hospital Anderson will offer free cholesterol screenings at the Anderson Public Library on Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. and Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Free cholesterol screenings will also be available at the Lapel Branch Library on Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 1 to 6 p.m.
These screenings are free and open to the public. No appointment is necessary.
For more information: visit andersonlibrary.net or call Information Services at 765-641-2456 or Community Hospital Anderson at 765-298-5365.
A Town Center hosts poetry event
ANDERSON — Share your poems with local poets at the Monthly Poetry Night at A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St., at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
The group meets every third Thursday of the month. The event is hosted by David Allen and sponsored by the Poetry Society of Indiana and A Town Center.
