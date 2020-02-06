Veterans services available Friday
ANDERSON — Operation Veterans’ Services takes place the first Friday of each month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Salvation Army, 1615 Meridian St.
Free assistance offered to veterans this Friday includes:
• Veterans’ Services including DD-214 filing
• VA and NG Services Access assistance
• Health care navigation services
• Physical, behavioral and mental health
• Housing and utility assistance
• Job training and employment assistance
• Emergency food assistance
• Faith-based assistance and services
The event is sponsored by The Salvation Army and Park Place Church of God.
More information: 765-644-2538 or shelly.delong@usc.salvationarmy.
Dance lessons at Big Four coming up
ANDERSON — A four-week East Coast Swing Course will start Friday, Feb. 21, through Friday, March 13, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Big Four Train Depot, 29 Young Drive.
The East Coast Swing is an American original and evolved from the great swing dances of the 1930s and ’40s, including the Lindy Hope, Shag, Jitterbug and Charleston.
Cost is $50 per person. Instructors will be Diana Miller and Ed Godby-Schwab.
No partner is needed; for ages 16 and up. There is a minimum of six participants.
Registration is due by Thursday, Feb. 20. Email participant (s) names to Diana Miller at letsdanceindy@gmail.com. Payment is due at first class by cash or check.
Kindergarten round-up April 15
DALEVILLE — Daleville Elementary Kindergarten Round up will be on Wednesday, April 15, in the gymnasium, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.
Parents/guardian will need to bring:
• Birth certificate
• Immunization records
• Two items showing proof of residency
Children must be 5 years of age by Aug. 1; must live in Daleville Community Schools district or have a transfer approval letter from the superintendent’s office.
Free concert by Mirus Trio
ANDERSON — The Mirus Trio will be on stage at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in York Hall on the campus of Anderson University.
The Mirus Trio was founded in 2007 and consists of violinist Hyungi Kim, cellist Jayoung Kim, and pianist Namhee Lim, all Eastman School of Music alumni. Their name actually comes from the Latin word mirus, which means extraordinary, and they have lived up to their name since their inception.
To make this evening even more special, the Mirus Trio will perform a commissioned piece by AU’s own faculty member Carolyn KyungA Ahn. This piece was written in memory of her grandmother.
This concert is free and open to the public.
