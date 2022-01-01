Free Zumba classes planned
CHESTERFIELD — The Town of Chesterfield will be offering free Zumba exercise classes for the month of January located at the Millcreek Civic Center, 403 W. Main St.
The Zumba program will host free classes for all ages on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Classes are planned for Jan. 4, 6, 8, 11, 13 and 15.
Attendees only need loose fitting clothing, comfortable shoes and should arrive 15 minutes before their first class.
Participants are asked to bring one non-perishable food item per class if they choose, to assist the food pantry for those in need.
