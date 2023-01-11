Friends of APL to host book sale
ANDERSON — The Friends of Anderson Public Library will have its monthly sale from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, on APL’s third floor.
All are welcome; no library card is required.
All children’s books and fiction books are 25 cents.
Nonfiction books are priced as marked. Cash or check only.
The library is at 111 E. 12th St.
Park Place Arts sets painting class
ANDERSON — Painting in the Park will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 14, in Mounds State Park’s Nature Center.
Park Place Arts will lead this step-by-step painting class of the winter pine cone scene.
All supplies are provided. Cost is $30 per person.
The park is at 4306 Mounds Road.
Register by calling 765-374-6030.
Walmart to have a Wellness Day
ANDERSON — Walmart invites Hoosiers to start getting and staying healthy at its first Wellness Day of 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
Customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, body mass index and blood pressure screenings as well as affordable immunizations like COVID-19, flu, tetanus, hepatitis, HPV and more at its pharmacies nationwide.
To find a free event in your neighborhood, visit Walmart.com/wellnesshub.
Some stores also will feature vision screenings, in-store giveaways and demos of wellness products to make it easier for customers to access specialized services they need.
Church of Brethren hosts Connections
ANDERSON — Anderson Church of the Brethren is hosting Connections from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15.
This is a time for all to meet for a casual meal, fun and conversation but not matchmaking.
Pulled pork sandwiches are the meal this month.
The church is at 741 N. Scatterfield Road. Enter on the building’s south side.
Information: email acoboffice@aol.com.
Winners announced of Gallery 19 show
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society at Gallery 119 downtown has announced winners from its Art Studies Show at its Jan. 6 First Friday.
Winners’ prizes were: first place, $100; second place, $75; third place, $55; and People’s Choice, $20.
The show will be on display through Feb. 2 at the gallery, 119 W. State St.
Winners were:
First: “Floating Flowers” by Linda McKean in acrylic 1
Second: “Egyptian Death Portrait” by Lauren Davis in acrylic and molding paste 2
Third: “Monet Memories” by Jacquline Harris in acrylic 3
People’s Choice: “Sunshine Day” by Cam Devore in ink on paper 6
Honorable mentions:
“Peacock of Many Colors” by Lauren Davis in glass and concrete 4
“Cooper” by Isabelle Martin in acrylic
Rangeline Center making a change
ANDERSON — Effective Feb. 1, participating in activities at Rangeline Community Center requires a membership. See an instructor for an application or stop by the information desk to get one and mail it in.
Hours are 8 a.m. to noon. The membership fees assist with building expenses.
Activities include:
• Walking, 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday
• Chair yoga, 2 p.m. every Monday.
• Country line dancing, 3:30 p.m. every Tuesday.
• Cardio-drumming, 5 p.m. every Tuesday.
On Sunday, Jan. 29, there will be intermediate paint class from 2 to 4 p.m. Cost is $30 per person ($20 with membership). Text 765-215-4289 to make a reservation. Seating is limited.
Special event rentals are available. Call 765-744-3066 from noon to 6 p.,m. Monday through Friday to schedule your event.
