AHS 1956 class to gather Tuesday
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of ‘56 will have its monthly luncheon at noon Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the 1925 Pub Restaurant. The restaurant is at Grandview Golf Course, 1903 Northshore Extension.
All class members and guests are invited to attend.
Rangeline Center making a change
ANDERSON — Effective Feb. 1, participating in activities at Rangeline Community Center requires a membership. See an instructor for an application or stop by the information desk to get one and mail it in.
Individual membership is $10, which assist with building expenses.
Hours are 8 a.m. to noon.
Activities include:
• Walking, 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday
• Chair yoga, 2 p.m. every Monday.
• Country line dancing, 3:30 p.m. every Tuesday.
• Cardio-drumming, 5 p.m. every Tuesday.
On Sunday, Jan. 29, there will be intermediate paint class from 2 to 4 p.m. Cost is $30 per person ($20 with membership). Text 765-215-4289 to make a reservation. Seating is limited.
Special event rentals are available. Call 765-744-3066 from noon to 6 p.,m. Monday through Friday to schedule your event.
