Entries sought for Student Exhibition
ANDERSON — The Art Association of Madison County will present its 22nd annual Student Exhibition.
The exhibition is for all freshman through senior age students attending any Madison County school or living in Madison County. This includes public, private or home schools.
Two entries per student in any of the following categories:
Ceramics, drawing, jewelry, multi-media, painting, photography or sculpture.
Entries will be accepted at the Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St., on Friday, Feb. 26, from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 27, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Information: www/studentartexhibit.webs.com or contact Student Exhibition Coordinator Theresa Lucas at 765-683-1053.
-The Herald Bulletin
