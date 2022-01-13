Design workshop, painting class set
ANDERSON — Rangeline Community Center will host a Chapter 2 Design Workshop from 4-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23.
Cost is $35. See the center’s Facebook page for this month’s workshop project.
There also will be a painting class from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30.
All materials are included. Cost is $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Photo of the painting may be found on Facebook.
The center is at 1405 N. Rangeline Road, Anderson.
Post offers euchre and a turkey shoot
CHESTERFIELD — On Saturday, Jan. 15, the Chesterfield American Legion Post 408 will host a turkey shoot and euchre games.
Both events start at noon and are open to the public.
The Legion is at 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield.
Information: Darrell Baylor 765-644-7177.
