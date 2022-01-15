Church to host chili cook-off
MARKLEVILLE — North Christian Church, 32 N. State St., will host a chili cook off on Saturday, Jan. 22, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Cost is $5 for all-you-can-eat chili.
There is no charge to enter. Sign up sheet to enter will be available in the foyer.
Proceeds will benefit the Adams Township Fire Department.
Class of ’60 plans monthly luncheon
ANDERSON — On Thursday, Jan. 20, the Anderson High School of 1960 will have its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at the 1925 Pub at Grandview.
Contact Loretta Luke at 765-642-8312 and let her know if you are able to attend the luncheon.
Class of ’52 plans monthly luncheon
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1952 will host its monthly luncheon on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 11:30 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant, 5033 Scatterfield Road, Anderson.
All class members and friends are welcome.
