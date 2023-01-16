40&8 to host monthly fish dinner
ANDERSON — Madison County 40&8 will have its monthly fish dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.
The men includes pollock, coleslaw, escalloped potatoes and green beans.
Carry-out will be available.
The 40&8 is at 1600 Rangeline Road.
AHS Class of ’
69 to meet Jan. 23
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1969, spouses and friends will gather at Pizza King at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23.
Come and enjoy stories about high school days.
The Pizza King is at 523 Broadway.
Buddy Guy brings farewell tour to city
ANDERSON — Buddy Guy is bringing his “Damn Right Farewell Tour” to Anderson at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Paramount Theatre.
The recipient of the 2015 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, Guy’s incredible career spans over 50 years with just as many albums released.
Career highlights include eight Grammys, 38 Blues Music Awards, a Kennedy Center Honors and a Presidential National Medial of Arts, to name a few. He has also been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Tickets are may be purchased at the Paramount box office at 765-642-1234. The Paramount’s at 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Daleville rounds up kindergarten kids
DALEVILLE — Kindergarten Round-Up at Daleville Elementary School will be April 12 in the gymnasium.
You must call for an appointment and bring a child’s birth certificate, shot records and two proofs of residency. Children must also be 5 years old by Aug. 1, 2023.
Children also must live in the Daleville School District or have transfer approval from the district’s Central Office. If you live out of the district and have a child attending Daleville Schools, you still need approval from the Central Office.
To schedule an appointment, call the school at 765-378-0251.
