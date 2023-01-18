Mountain oysters at Middletown post
MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown American Legion, Post 216, Sons of the American Legion will serve mountain oysters from 11 a.m. until sold out Saturday, Jan. 21.
This event will be every third Saturday of the month through March 2023.
The public is welcome. The nonsmoking post is at 450 N. 10th St.
Information: 765-354-4892.
Next meetings of Historical Society
ANDERSON — The Madison County Historical Society will have these upcoming meetings at the Museum of Madison County History.
• 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22: Catalina Tome, curator of paleobiology at the Indiana State Museum, will discuss “The Ice Age of Indiana: When MEGAFAUNA Roamed”
• 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5: Madison County historian Stephen T. Jackson will speak about “The History of Union Township” from his What’s in a Name series. This is the sixth of a 15-part series that will run through November 2023 in conjunction with the Madison County Bicentennial.
All programs are open to the public. The museum is at 11 W. 11th St.
Legion will host a food pantry
ANDERSON — American Legion Post 127 will have a food pantry starting at 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, and will continue while supplies last.
The post is at 4118 Columbus Ave.
Tailgate Jan. 26 will be in Muncie
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank will host a Tailgate Food Distribution at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.
Distribution will be while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
