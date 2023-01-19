Triad will meet Thursday at UAW
ANDERSON — Madison County Triad will meet at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the UAW Hall.
There will be doughnuts and coffee. The Anderson Police Department will talk about starting up Senior Link.
Tim Lanane will talk about the Madison County Bicentennial Celebration.
The hall is at 2840 S. Madison Ave., at the corner of 29th Street and Madison.
Sweet Galilee has an open house
ANDERSON — Stop by Sweet Galilee at the Wigwam from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, to tour the facility. It’s celebrating its first anniversary.
There will be refreshments, drinks and a chance to win prizes.
The facility is at 1315 John St.
Information: 765-442-3752.
Changing Station+ offers baby supplies
ANDERSON — Each Thursday of the month, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., weather permitting, a community outreach program called New Changing Station+ will distribute diapers and wipes at Christ Lutheran Church.
This is for little ones newborn to age 3.
A brief information form must be filled out to receive the diapers and wipes. You can receive these items twice a month if you have registered.
The church is at 2751 N. Scatterfield Road.
Euchre club returns to play at UAW
ANDERSON — The Golden Age Euchre Club is back to playing euchre at 11 a.m. Monday and Friday at the UAW Hall.
Looking for players 55 and older. You must have a COVID vaccine card with you.
The hall is at 2840 S. Madison Ave., at the corner of 29th Street and Madison.
Legion Post 127 to host food pantry
ANDERSON — The American Legion Post 127 will have a food pantry starting at 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23.
It will continue while supplies last at the post, 4118 Columbus Ave.
K of C will raise funds for schools
ANDERSON — On Saturday, Jan. 28, the Knights of Columbus will have a fundraiser from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Columbian Hall.
The fundraiser is for Holy Cross North School, formerly St. Mary’s Catholic School, and Holy Cross South School, formerly St. Ambrose Catholic School.
Dinner includes fried chicken, baked potato or French fries, salad, garlic bread and dessert. Lemonade and iced tea will be included.
Cost is $12 for adults; and $6 for children. Dine in and carry-out will be available at the hall, 1225 Main St.
Art Society offers kids clay class
PENDLETON — Pam Rowley will teach a Kids Deco Clay Class at Pendleton Artists Society’s Gallery 119 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Feb. 11.
Students will make a deco clay Valentine gift for someone special or themselves. It will be air-dried, lightweight clay.
The project will be in a 2-inch pot with a carnation and hearts. Cost is $10 per person and includes all supplies.
The class is for kids 8 and up.
Registrations may be made at the gallery, 119 W. State St., or by phone at 765-778-0986 during regular business hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Online registrations may be made at https://www.PASgallery119.org/events.
The Herald Bulletin