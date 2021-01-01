Planning Commission meeting rescheduled
FRANKTON — The regular meeting of the Frankton Planning Commission has been rescheduled from 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11 at the Frankton Police Station, 108 E Sigler Street.
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.