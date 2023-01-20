Chicken on the menu at K of C
ANDERSON — A Knights of Columbus Chicken Fry will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.
The K of C is located at 1225 Main St., Anderson.
Cost is adults, $12; and children, $6.
The dinner includes fried chicken, baked potato or French fries, salad, garlic bread, and dessert. Lemonade and iced tea to drink.
Dine in or carry-outs will be available.
The dinner is a fundraiser for Holy Cross North and South Schools.
Networking lunch at Alex Chamber
ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Chamber of Commerce’s Lunch Meet, an informal meet-and-greet lunch, will be held at noon on Thursday, Jan. 26, at The Curve, 114 S. Park Ave.
Lunch is not catered. Each person attending will pay for their own food and drink. Bring your business cards, network and introduce yourself and meet members of the Chamber’s board of directors.
Information: 765-724-3144.
The Herald Bulletin