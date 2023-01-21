Disney on Ice this weekend in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Disney On Ice presents “Find Your Hero” this weekend at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Come see Mickey and Minnie, Moana and Maui, Anna, Esla, and the Little Mermaid. Belle will boldly tame the fearless Beast.
Shows will take place on Saturday at 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday at 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m.
Costumes are not permitted for guests 14 years and older.
Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.
Leslie Jones brings comedy to Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Leslie Jones, a three-time Emmy nominee and Saturday Night Live alum, will bring her live show to the Egyptian Room at the Old National Centre, Indianapolis, on Sunday, June 25.
Jones has also received a Writer’s Guild Award and the NAACP Award nominee for her work on “Saturday Night Live.”
Tickets are on sale at LiveNation.com.
Tickets go on sale for Asbury concert
ANDERSON — American Christian musician Cory Asbury will be in concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, at the Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
His 2018 album, “Reckless Love,” landed him at the top of the Billboard Christian Albums chart in 2018, leading to two Dove Awards and a Grammy nomination. The title track spent 18 weeks at No. 1, earning Billboard, ASAP, and BMI Christian Song of the Year honors.
Most seats are $29 or $39; limited premium seating is $79.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m.
The Herald Bulletin