Upcoming events at Frankton Legion
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion Post 469 will serve a taco dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Dinner will be two tacos with beans and rice for $8. Strawberry cheesecake will be available for $3. Come out and support your sweetheart queen candidate Becky (Salazar) Finley.
Dinner’s open to the public, and carry-outs are available.
The Overruled Band will entertain from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Feb. 11.
On Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 12, doors will open at noon for a chili bowl.
The contest will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Cost is $5 to taste all chili entries and get a bowl of your choice. A second bowl may be purchased for a donation.
The event is open to the public. Treasure hunt drawing will be at 4 p.m.
The post is at 116 N. Washington St.
Artists group has classes in February
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society announces an art class for February.
Registrations may be made at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., or by phone at 765-778-0986 during regular business hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Online registrations may be made at https://www.PASgallery119.org/events.
Oil painting class
Paint a bird and flowers in this oil class instructed by Katy Burke.
Date: Wednesday, Feb. 1
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (there will be a break for lunch)
Cost: $45 if using your own paint and brushes; $55 with all supplies included.
Painting surface supplied.
Maximum of 10 students.
Church to serve chicken, noodles
ANDERSON — North Anderson Wesleyan Church will host a chicken-and-noodle dinner Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Serving time will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
The church is at 1947 E. County Road 240 North.
2-D Art Show at Gallery 119
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society at Gallery 119 is having a 2-D art show during February.
Gary Brummet will judge the event from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on the First Friday, Feb. 3. The public is invited and may vote for favorite artwork for People’s Choice award.
Prizes awarded will be $75 for first place, $40 for second place, $30 for third place and $20 for People’s Choice.
Entries for the show are due from Jan. 24 to Feb. 1. For PAS members, entry fees are $10 for the first piece and $5 for the second and third pieces. Nonmembers’ fee is $35 for one to three pieces.
The gallery 119 is at 119 W. State St. and is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Pantera sets show to Ruoff in July
NOBLESVILLE — Heavy metal icons Pantera will bring their show with special guests Lamb of God to Ruoff Music Center on Saturday, July 29.
Pantera, one of the most successful and influential bands in heavy metal history, has announced its long-awaited return to the stage.
The group has sold more than 20 million records worldwide and has received four Grammy nominations.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at LiveNation.com.
The Herald Bulletin