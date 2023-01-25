Tailgate food event is set for Feb. 3
ANDERSON — Second Harvest Food Bank will host a Tailgate Food Distribution event starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at the former Kmart parking lot.
Distribution will continue while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
The event will be at 2811 Nichol Ave.
Information: CureHunger.org, or download app at CureHunger.org/app.
Legion to host spaghetti supper
LAPEL — The Lapel American Legion will host a spaghetti dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.
The menu is spaghetti and meatballs or chicken Alfredo plus garlic bread, salad, dessert, coffee and tea.
Cost is $8 for all-you-can-eat at the Legion, 1600 Main St.
