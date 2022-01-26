Middletown library has reading program
MIDDLETOWN — Middletown Fall Creek Library will offer prizes during its third annual Winter Reading Program, “Back Home Again in Indiana.”
For each library book you read, you get a ticket to put in a jar for one of the 20 $40 prizes (10 are for adults and 10 for youth under 18). The Feb. 1-26 program also includes contests, a food drive and special decorations. Registration is open through Feb. 12.
The food drive will benefit Middletown Food Pantry; items most needed are flour, sugar, oil, kids’ cereals, cookies, sweets, cake mix, general canned food (not canned beans) and cash donations.
Anyone who wants a library card should visit the library, 780 High St., and bring an Indiana driver’s license with current address. For more information about the reading program, call the library at 765-354-4071.
Fundraiser to aid
program for women
SUMMITVILLE — Papa’s House, a Christian-based residential program for women, is having a chocolate fundraiser in Anderson.
Those attending “Chocolate for Charity” will get to sample chocolate items, shop for gifts, hear live music; there also will be a raffle and prizes. The event is from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at LovEvents Banquet Hall, 1803 Broadway St.
Tickets are $20 on the Events page at www.papashouseus.com or at the door. Buying six tickets in advance online reserves a table for your group.
All proceeds support Papa’s House, a 501c(3) nonprofit that challenges women to work through false beliefs, destructive cycles and hard issues. Women living there receive help through prayer, personal action plans, community networking and volunteer support.
While not transitional housing or an emergency shelter, residents may stay from six months to two years, depending on their need.
For more information, call Papa’s at 616-755-2209.
K of C chicken fry for Catholic schools
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus will have a chicken fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, to support Holy Cross Schools.
Dinner will be chicken, baked potato or French fries, salad, garlic toast and choice of coffee, iced tea, lemonade or water. Dine-in or carry out will be available.
Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children. Desserts also will be available.
The eighth grade students will be assisting.
The Knights of Columbus is at 1225 Main St., across from Anderson Public Library.
AHS Class of ’50 halting lunches
ANDERSON — Due to the increase in virus cases in Madison County, the 1950 class of Anderson High School has canceled its noon lunches at Perkins until further notice.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.