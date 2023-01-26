Alzheimer’s group to meet Feb. 9
ANDERSON — The Alzheimer’s Support Group will meet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Community Hospital Anderson’s Education Center.
The last 45 minutes will be devoted to caregiver sharing.
This month’s topic is Parkinson’s disease. Prevalence, causes, risk factors, symptoms and treatment will be discussed.
Information about Rock Steady Boxing will be shared. The program fights back against Parkinson’s.
Denny McCord, Rock Steady Anderson manager/coach, will speak.
For respite care for a loved one, call 24 hours in advance to 765-298-1660.
Because flu and COVID-19 continue, masks are required.
Any caregiver with a loved one with dementia is welcome.
The education center is at 1923 N. Madison Ave.
Information: Alzheimer’s Support Group facilitator, alzsupport@ecommunity.com.
Dave Matthews to play at Ruoff
NOBLESVILLE — Dave Matthews Band will return to Ruoff Music Center on June 30 and July 1.
A new album, “Walk Around the Moon,” is scheduled for release May 19 on RCA Records.
Online ticket presale has started for Warehouse Fan Association. Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 17.
