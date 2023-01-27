Nickelback tickets go on sale Friday
NOBLESVILLE — Nickelback will bring its Get Rollin’ tour to Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Special guests will be Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at LiveNation.com.
Comedian to bring his tour to Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Comedian Trey Kennedy will bring his Grow Up tour this summer to the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre.
The 26-city tour kicks off May 4 in Columbus, Ohio. The Indianapolis show will be Friday, Aug. 4.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at LiveNation.com.
Area wedding show Sunday in Muncie
MUNCIE — The East Central Indiana Wedding Show will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Horizon Convention Center.
The center is at 401 S. High St.
’65 AHS Ladies will lunch Feb. 1
ANDERSON — Anderson High School Class of 1965 Ladies have monthly luncheons.
Luncheons are at 11:30 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month. Different locations are selected and announced.
The February 2023 luncheon will be Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Bob Evans in Anderson.
