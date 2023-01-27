Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Gusty winds developing. Clouds and sun giving way to a mixture of rain and snow this afternoon. High 38F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 25F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.