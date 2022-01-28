Wedding show Jan. 30 in Muncie
MUNCIE — The East Central Indiana wedding show “Love Is in the Air!” will be held at the Horizon Convention Center on Sunday, Jan. 30, from 1 to 5 p.m. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door.
Meals to be given out in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA — Adults over the age of 60 are invited to visit LifeStream Curbside to receive a box of frozen meals Mondays, from 11 to 11:30 a.m. beginning Feb. 7, at “The Hub,” located at 800 N. Central Ave., Alexandria.
Enter off Tyler Street across from the ball diamonds. Pull forward to awning at Door 3.
Reserve your meals by 5 p.m. the Wednesday before the distribution by calling Penny Stevens, Essential Senior Connections at 765-298-6444. Leave a message if there is not an answer.
