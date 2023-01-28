Dinner supports queen candidate
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St., will serve a taco dinner on Wednesday, Feb. 1,beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Served will be two tacos and beans and rice for $8. Strawberry cheesecake will be available for $3.
Organizers are inviting the public to attend in support of Sweetheart Queen candidate Becky (Salazar) Finley.
Bingo will be held from 6 to 8 p.m.
The dinner is open to the public and carry-outs will be available.
ISP summer camp dates revealed
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police Summer camp 2023 dates have been announced. They are as follows.
Pioneer Camps are by recommendation only: ages 11-14
Lincoln Pioneer Camp: June 19-22
Mounds Park Camp: June 12-15
Mollenhour Camp: June 26-29
Law Camps: 6th, 7th and 8th grade:
Columbus Law Camp (Columbus, Indiana): July 9-13
Anderson Law Camp (Anderson): June 25-28
Career Camps: High School Age:
Vincennes Career Camp (Vincennes, Indiana): June 25-30
Trine Career Camp (Angola, Indiana): July 9-14
Anderson Cadet Camp (Anderson): July 16-22
Shield Project:
Anderson College (Anderson): June 8-11
For more information, visit www.trooper.org. Get involved and find out how to be part of the camps as a sponsor or camper. Also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ISPYouthCamps/ or 317-951-3882.
Redbud Quilt Guild to meet Feb. 2
ANDERSON — Redbud Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at First Baptist Church on Raible Avenue. Meetings begin at 10 a.m.
The Feb. 2 meeting will feature a representative of Alternatives for Women.
Members will participate in show and tell.
Visitors are welcome.
