Dinner supports queen candidate

FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St., will serve a taco dinner on Wednesday, Feb. 1,beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Served will be two tacos and beans and rice for $8. Strawberry cheesecake will be available for $3.

Organizers are inviting the public to attend in support of Sweetheart Queen candidate Becky (Salazar) Finley.

Bingo will be held from 6 to 8 p.m.

The dinner is open to the public and carry-outs will be available.

ISP summer camp dates revealed

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police Summer camp 2023 dates have been announced. They are as follows.

Pioneer Camps are by recommendation only: ages 11-14

Lincoln Pioneer Camp: June 19-22

Mounds Park Camp: June 12-15

Mollenhour Camp: June 26-29

Law Camps: 6th, 7th and 8th grade:

Columbus Law Camp (Columbus, Indiana): July 9-13

Anderson Law Camp (Anderson): June 25-28

Career Camps: High School Age:

Vincennes Career Camp (Vincennes, Indiana): June 25-30

Trine Career Camp (Angola, Indiana): July 9-14

Anderson Cadet Camp (Anderson): July 16-22

Shield Project:

Anderson College (Anderson): June 8-11

For more information, visit www.trooper.org. Get involved and find out how to be part of the camps as a sponsor or camper. Also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ISPYouthCamps/ or 317-951-3882.

Redbud Quilt Guild to meet Feb. 2

ANDERSON — Redbud Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at First Baptist Church on Raible Avenue. Meetings begin at 10 a.m.

The Feb. 2 meeting will feature a representative of Alternatives for Women.

Members will participate in show and tell.

Visitors are welcome.

