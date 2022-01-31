Soup dinner, bingo at Frankton Legion
FRANKTON — On Wednesday, Feb. 2, the Frankton American Legion will have chili or potato soup beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Cost is $7 and also includes a grilled cheese with chili or potato soup. Dessert (choice of fruit pizza, key lime pie, pineapple upside down cake or strawberry cheesecake cake) will be available for $3.
Carry-outs are welcome. Call 765-754-3311.
The dinner is being sponsored by the Frankton American Legion Auxiliary. The legion’s at 116 N. Washington St.
Prom Pop Up Shop set for Feb. 20
FORTVILLE — Those in need of a prom dress can come to the Mount Vernon High School cafeteria from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20.
Bring any nonperishable food donation to be donated to a local food pantry and take home a free new or gently used dress (while supplies last).
Masks are required.
More information is available at Second Dance Dress Donation/Giveaway on Facebook or email sweetjennifer03@gmail.com.
The school is at 8112 N. 200W, Fortville.
2-D Art Show at Gallery 119
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society at Gallery 119 will have a 2-D Art Show from Feb. 4-March 2.
Artwork will be in various 2-D pieces in oil pastel, drawing, charcoal, acrylic, pencil, watercolor and others.
The show will be judged by Stephanie Michaels at First Friday, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 4.
Prizes will be awarded for first place, $75; second, $40; third, $30; and People’s Choice, $20.
The public is invited to vote for favorite artwork for the People’s Choice Award.
Gallery 119 is at 119 W. State St., Pendleton, and is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
County historian at Anderson Lions
ANDERSON — Stephen Jackson, Madison County historian, will be the guest speaker at the Anderson Lions Club’s meeting Thursday, Feb. 3.
Jackson makes a presentation to the club the first Thursday of each month.
The Anderson Lions Club meets in the fellowship hall at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1030 Brown-Delaware St., Anderson. Lunch will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. for $10.
For more information about the Anderson Lions Club or to make a reservation to attend a meeting, email andersonlc9588@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.