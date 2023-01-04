Arts group to host artist show Jan. 6
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society will have an Art Studies Show from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 6.
It is for beginner and amateur artists consisting of any art that has been done in any class or online instruction.
Jeff Jackson will be the judge for the show, which will be at the First Friday Event.
The public is welcome to attend and vote for the People’s Choice Award.
First place will be get $100, second place $75, third place $55, and People’s Choice $20.
The show will continue through Feb. 1 at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
K of C sets dinner at Columbian Hall
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus will have a tenderloin and/or bratwurst dinner from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.
Prices are $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under. Carry-outs will be available.
Dinner will be in Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.
Information: 765-274-5311.
Legion Riders sets breakfast Jan. 8
LAPEL — The American Legion Riders Post 212 will hold an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8.
Cost is $8 for biscuits, sausage gravy, hash browns, sausage links, eggs, pancakes, French toast, coffee, juice and water. Carry-out will be available.
The breakfast is open to the public and will take place the second Sunday of each month through March.
The post is at 1600 N. Main St.
Next food tailgate to be in Muncie
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank announces its next Muncie Tailgate Food Distribution event.
Delaware County
• Thursday, Jan. 12, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need.
No proof of ID, address or income required.
For more information and resources for local food pantries in your area, visit CureHunger.org, or download our app at CureHunger.org/app.
Alzheimer’s group will meet Jan. 12
ANDERSON — The Alzheimer’s Support Group will meet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 at Community Hospital Education Center, 1923 N. Madison Ave.
Caregiver sharing will be last 45 minutes.
The topic will be “Effective Communication Strategies.” Areas include:
1. Discuss communication changes that take place throughout the course of dementia.
2. Decode verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone living with dementia.
3. Identify strategies to connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.
Leader will be registered nurse Lorraine “Lori” Keith, who also has a master’s in nursing.
For respite care, call 24 hours in advance, 765-298-1660.
Every individual (caregiver, loved one, visitor) is always welcome to wear a mask anytime.
The Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 HELPLINE is 800-272-3900.
It is available around the clock, 365 days a year, for reliable information and support.
