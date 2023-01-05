Legion serving up frog legs or fish
MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown American Legion Post 216 will serve broasted frog legs or broasted fish from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, or until sold out.
Dinners include two sides.
The post is at 450 N. 10th St. It’s open to the public and is nonsmoking.
Information: 765-354-4892.
Veterans Services to meet on Friday
ANDERSON — Operations Veterans Services will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the front of The Citadel (Salvation Army) building.
Those who want to help set up should arrive at 10 a.m.
The meeting will be in the Chapel area, just off the front lobby of the building, 1615 Meridian St.
Information: Darrell Baylor, 765-644-7177.
Meal to raise funds for youth programs
ALEXANDRIA — Church Street Commons’ monthly luncheon will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, in the basement.
Cost is $8 and includes homemade chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and homemade brownie.
Deliveries can be arranged by calling 765-623-5380 by 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6. Carry-out will also be available at the building, 204 W. Church St.
Proceeds will benefit Church Street Commons’ Tutoring/Mentoring Program, Heaven’s Warehouse, The Common’s Theatre, Brianna’s Hope Recovery and other youth programs.
AARP’s meeting will be on Jan. 9
ANDERSON — The local AARP chapter will have its monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9.
The speaker will be Stephen Jackson, Madison County historian.
The meeting will be in the fellowship hall at First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St.
This meeting is open to the public.
Classes of 1959 to gather for lunch
ANDERSON — 1959 class members of Anderson, Highland and Madison Heights will meet for their monthly class lunch at noon Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Nick’s Restaurant on Broadway.
All graduates of AHS, HHS, MHHS and local county area schools are welcome to attend.
Nick’s is at 2130 Broadway.
Leave a message with Ann (Gellinger) Stafford at 765-274-1619.
Next food tailgate to be in Muncie
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank announces its next Muncie Tailgate Food Distribution event.
• Thursday, Jan. 12, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need.
No proof of ID, address or income required.
For more information and resources for local food pantries in your area, visit CureHunger.org, or download our app at CureHunger.org/app.
Alzheimer’s group will meet Jan. 12
ANDERSON — The Alzheimer’s Support Group will meet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 at Community Hospital Education Center, 1923 N. Madison Ave.
Caregiver sharing will be last 45 minutes.
The topic will be “Effective Communication Strategies.” Areas include:
1. Discuss communication changes that take place throughout the course of dementia.
2. Decode verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone living with dementia.
3. Identify strategies to connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.
Leader will be registered nurse Lorraine “Lori” Keith, who also has a master’s in nursing.
For respite care, call 24 hours in advance, 765-298-1660.
Every individual (caregiver, loved one, visitor) is always welcome to wear a mask anytime.
The Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 HELPLINE is 800-272-3900.
It is available around the clock, 365 days a year, for reliable information and support.
Pastor to address support group
ANDERSON — Bethany’s Bereavement Support Ministry will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, in the Fireside Room at Bethany Christian Church.
The Rev. Gary McManus, Daleville Christian Church, will be the guest speaker.
Bethany Christian is at 1920 N. Rangeline Road.
Enter through the North Entrance (Door 7) across from Highland Middle School.
Information: Church office, 765-643-5713.
The Herald Bulletin