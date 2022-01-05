Red Hats to meet for lunch
The WOW chapter of The Red Hat Society will have lunch Saturday, January 8 at 11 a.m. at Bird"s Smokehouse BBQ on Rd 67 Daleville. All members and guests are welcome.
Marine Corps League to meet Thursday
CHESTERFIELD — Thursday Jan. 6, the Marine Corps League Mounds Detachment will meet at 7 p.m. (1900 hours) at the Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds road, Chesterfield Indiana — Darrell Baylor 765-644-7177
Breakfast Sunday at Lapel Legion
LAPEL — American Legion Riders will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast Sunday from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Lapel Post 212.
