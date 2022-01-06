Church to host bereavement aid
ANDERSON — Anyone who has experienced the death of a loved one is invited to join the online GriefShare Recovery Group classes Tuesdays on Zoom.
Classes will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for 11 weeks, from Jan. 18 through March 29.
For more information, contact Pastor Juanita Swift at 765-620-3113 or email ccahgriefshare@gmail.com. Please contact us by Jan. 15 to reserve a space.
Celebration Church-Arrow Heights is at 1120 Arrow Ave., Anderson.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.