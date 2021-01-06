Food offered at tailgate events
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank announces this week’s area tailgate food distribution events.
• Thursday, Jan. 7, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie.
• Friday, Jan. 8, 10 a.m., former Kmart parking lot, 2811 Nichol Ave., Anderson.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
If you are walking up or coming via a vehicle too small to carry a load of food, plan to arrive an hour after the tailgate starts, a Second Harvest representative said. Parking starts two hours before the tailgate begins.
Facilitator offers Alzheimer’s support
ANDERSON — Due to COVID-19, the Alzheimer’s Support Group of Community Hospital of Anderson has not met at the Education Center.
However, the facilitator of the support group may be contacted at alzsupport@ecommunity.com for information.
