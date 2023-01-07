BSU announces MLK holiday plans
MUNCIE — The annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration will be Monday, Jan. 16. It will begin at 9 a.m. at the L.A. Pittenger Student Center with a keynote address by Dr. Rashida Willard, Ball State University’s associate vice president for inclusive excellence.
A march from the student center to the Bell Tower on McKinley Avenue will follow at 11:30 a.m. The theme this year is “Continuing the March: Pursuing the Dream.” An evening event will follow at 7 p.m. at Union Missionary Baptist Church in Muncie.
AMVETS breakfast slated for today
PENDLETON — The Sons of AMVETS #26 will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the post at 939 S. Broadway, Pendleton.
Cost is $10 per person for the buffet breakfast which includes biscuits and gravy, hash browns, French toast, bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs or eggs to order, coffee, milk or juice.
You must be 18 to attend the event.
Information: 765-778-7224.
