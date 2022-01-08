Solar ordinance meeting postponed
ALEXANDRIA — The planned informational meeting of the Madison County Plan Commission regarding the proposed new solar energy ordinance in Alexandria has been postponed.
The meeting was set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Madison County 4-H Fairgrounds in Alexandria.
A future meeting date will be announced.
Legislative review session Monday
ANDERSON — The League of Women Voters of Anderson & Madison County, the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and Anderson Public Library will present a public program on Redistricting at the Anderson Public Library on Monday at 6 p.m.
All legislators representing Madison County have been invited to participate including Sens. Mike Gaskill and Tim Lanane and Reps. Terri Austin, Elizabeth Rowray, Robert Cherry and Tony Cook.
Citizens will be able to ask questions, learn more about the process and where each legislator stands on the issues.
Masks and social distancing are highly recommended. Safe drinks and snacks will be provided
