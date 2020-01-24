Community Briefs
Soroptimists to meet on Tuesday
ANDERSON — Soroptimist International of Anderson will be meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Perkins Restaurant, 5033 S. Scatterfield Road.
The meeting will include reports from committee chairwomen on the cookie walk fundraiser, Educational and Ruby Award winners and Lunafest, the traveling film festival fundraiser to be held this spring on May 1-2 at the Anderson Museum of Art.
Women interested in learning more about the local service organization are invited to attend this monthly business meeting.
Information: Lynn High, membership chairwoman, lhigh2003@aol.com.
Farmers market training offered
ANDERSON — Farmers market training will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Alexandria Community Center; from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Madison County Purdue Extension Office; and on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Place Community Center, Anderson.
Learn more appetizing ways to enhance your participation as a market master, market vendor, or marketgoer. Learn about marketing, programs, policies and selling points.
To register: Extension Office, 765-641-9514.
