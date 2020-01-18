Community Briefs
Entertainment off at Alexandria EaglesALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Eagles 1771 has had to cancel their entertainment Saturday evening as new carpet was being installed and is not completed yet.
They are currently not able to put the tables and chairs back on the floor.
Next weekend, they will have the Austin City Band from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday.
Calling all Purdue fans
PENDLETON — The members of the Purdue Alumni Club of Madison County invite Purdue fans to watch the Purdue-Maryland basketball game on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Big Lug/Sahm’s Smokehouse, 250 W. Reformatory Road.
All Purdue fans, friends and alumni are invited. Join the group’s Facebook page for additional information on upcoming events.
MLK skating party set for Sunday
ANDERSON — MLK Old School — New School family skating party will take place on Sunday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Anderson Roll Arena.
Cost is $5 (skate rental, $2.75). The event is being sponsored by the Young People’s Division. Bring a canned good to help feed the hungry and receive a $1 off.
Conner Prairie offers free entry
FISHERS — On Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Conner Prairie will honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with free admission.
This will be an opportunity to learn and play. Explore King’s vision of what could be achieved through peaceful protest. Some of the day’s activities will include:
- Tree of Dreams — Let Martin Luther King Jr’s famous speech inspire you to add your own dream for the future to our Tree of Dreams
- Peaceful protest through music with Mr. Daniel — Mr. Daniel is back to teach and sing songs
- Anything Can Happen Theater — Role play with our staff on the stage where anything could happen
- Imagination Playground — Let your imagination run wild as you build and create
- Peaceful Protest Exhibit — What is the impact of peaceful protest? What does it mean to you?
- I have a Dream Speech — played in Lilly Theater
Conner Prairie is located at 13400 Allisonville Road.
Muncie OUTreach celebrates King
MUNCIE — Join Muncie OUTreach as they celebrate the Civil Rights Movement and the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by watching the documentary “Brother Outsider.”
The event will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Muncie OUTreach, 310 E. Charles St.
“Brother Outsider” provides a snapshot of Bayard Rustin, the gay man who planned the March on Washington in 1963. After the movie, there will be discussion on facing adversity.
Pizza will be provided.
Barenaked Ladies to play Indy in July
INDIANAPOLIS — Multiplatinum rock band Barenaked Ladies has announced their Last Summer On Earth tour of North America in 2020.
The tour will make a stop in Indianapolis on Sunday, July 5, at The Amphitheater at White River State Park.
Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket will round out the lineup.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 24, at 10 a.m. local time.
